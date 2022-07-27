219th SFS Conducts Virtual Convoy Training

Members of the 219th Security Forces Squadron of the 119th Wing, ND Air National Guard conduct virtual convoy protection training at Camp Ripley, MN on July 27, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853319
|VIRIN:
|220727-Z-YT106-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109150822
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
