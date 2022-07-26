Members of the 219th Security Forces Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard conduct force-on-force training at Camp Ripley, MN on July 26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2022 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853317
|VIRIN:
|220626-Z-YT106-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109150817
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 219th Security Forces MOUT Village Training, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
