Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley Promotion BRoll

The 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger promotes Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley to the rank of General during a ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., August 6, 2022. Gen. Langley, who began his career in the Marine Corps as an artillery officer in 1985, is the first Black Marine to be promoted to the rank of General. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews)