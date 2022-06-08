The 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger promotes Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley to the rank of General during a ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., August 6, 2022. Gen. Langley, who began his career in the Marine Corps as an artillery officer in 1985, is the first Black Marine to be promoted to the rank of General. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2022 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853315
|VIRIN:
|220806-M-NZ953-320
|Filename:
|DOD_109150764
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley Promotion BRoll, by Cpl Desmond Andrews, identified by DVIDS
