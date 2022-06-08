Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley Promotion BRoll

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews 

    Communication Directorate             

    The 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger promotes Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley to the rank of General during a ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., August 6, 2022. Gen. Langley, who began his career in the Marine Corps as an artillery officer in 1985, is the first Black Marine to be promoted to the rank of General. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853315
    VIRIN: 220806-M-NZ953-320
    Filename: DOD_109150764
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley Promotion BRoll, by Cpl Desmond Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    General
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    USMC History

