The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence honored its Best Squad, Best Warrior and Drill Sergeant, as well as the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Best Warrior for Fiscal Year 2022 during a ceremony at Howze Field Aug. 5, 2022.
The USAACE winners are:
• The USAACE Drill Sergeant of the Year is Staff Sgt. Christopher Kramer, 128th Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.
• The USAACE NCO of the Year is Staff Sgt. Matthew Vecchione, 1st Aviation Brigade.
• The USAACE Soldier of the Year is Spc. Joseph Shaffer, 1st Aviation Brigade.
• The USAACE Best Squad is 1st Aviation Brigade: Staff Sgt. Matthew Vecchione, Sgt. Paul Gonzalez, Spc. Giovanni Quiles, Spc. Joseph Shaffer and Spc. Gunnar Wright.
The USAACE winners will now move on to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command level competition.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)
This work, USAACE Top Squad, Best Warrior, and Drill Sergeant of the Year, by SGT Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
