    John Day Lock and Dam B-Roll taken on Aug 3, 2022

    OR, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Benjamin Rogers 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    B-Roll footage of the John Day Lock and Dam, located along the Columbia River near Rufus, Oregon. Taken on Aug 3, 2022. Short cuts of the spillways, fish ladder, lock, and power house.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853281
    VIRIN: 220803-A-AI699-957
    Filename: DOD_109150130
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: OR, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, John Day Lock and Dam B-Roll taken on Aug 3, 2022, by Benjamin Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    B-Roll
    John Day Lock and Dam
    USACE Portland District

