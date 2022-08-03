B-Roll footage of the John Day Lock and Dam, located along the Columbia River near Rufus, Oregon. Taken on Aug 3, 2022. Short cuts of the spillways, fish ladder, lock, and power house.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853281
|VIRIN:
|220803-A-AI699-957
|Filename:
|DOD_109150130
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, John Day Lock and Dam B-Roll taken on Aug 3, 2022, by Benjamin Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
