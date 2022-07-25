Team Moody executes Agile Flag 22-2 (Day 5 B-Roll)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Agile Flag 22-2 is Air Combat Command's first lead-wing certification event designed to demonstrate the 23rd Wing's capability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain the Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853275
    VIRIN: 220725-F-HU126-2001
    Filename: DOD_109149925
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    agileflag
    Lead Wing
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    AGILE FLAG 22-2

