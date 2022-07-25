Team Moody executes Agile Flag 22-2 (Aircraft B-Roll)

Agile Flag 22-2 is Air Combat Command's first lead-wing certification event designed to demonstrate the 23rd Wing's capability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain the Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment.
