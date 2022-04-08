California National Guard celebrates Pride 2022

California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen celebrate pride June-August, 2022 at various pride parades throughout California, including Sacramento, Long Beach and San Diego. (Army National Guard video by 69th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853240
|VIRIN:
|220804-A-HY046-293
|Filename:
|DOD_109149086
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
