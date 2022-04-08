Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    California National Guard celebrates Pride 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen celebrate pride June-August, 2022 at various pride parades throughout California, including Sacramento, Long Beach and San Diego. (Army National Guard video by 69th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853240
    VIRIN: 220804-A-HY046-293
    Filename: DOD_109149086
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    Cal Guard
    Pride Parade
    Long Beach Pride
    Sacramento Pride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT