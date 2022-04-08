Antiterrorism Awareness Month

1st Lt. Timothy Kim, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command's special security officer, discusses best anti-terrorism practices and the dangers of insider threats.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 12:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853234
|VIRIN:
|220804-A-CP971-288
|Filename:
|DOD_109148898
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
