    U.S. Marines use experimental platforms during Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise 2022

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, test new technologies during their participation in Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 2022 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 28, 2022. TOEE is a joint exercise being conducted to support the Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concept for an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) mission from the littorals to inland objectives using manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) of technologies as a system to support sustainment and expeditionary logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853232
    VIRIN: 220728-M-VL742-1002
    Filename: DOD_109148859
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines use experimental platforms during Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise 2022, by Cpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    Technology
    Innovation
    2ndMLG
    TOEE

