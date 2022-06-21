On June 21st, 2022, CASI hosted a webinar on Taiwan and its neighborhood. We were delighted to be joined by Drew Thompson, Ian Easton, and Lukas Filler. The Speaker's Bios can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/CASI-ACC-Bios
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 12:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|853225
|VIRIN:
|220621-O-WQ596-641
|Filename:
|DOD_109148723
|Length:
|01:34:27
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CASI webinar on Taiwan and its Neighborhood, by Brendan Mulvaney, identified by DVIDS
People's Republic of China (China)
Taiwan (Taiwan)
