    CASI webinar on Taiwan and its Neighborhood

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Brendan Mulvaney 

    Air University Public Affairs

    On June 21st, 2022, CASI hosted a webinar on Taiwan and its neighborhood. We were delighted to be joined by Drew Thompson, Ian Easton, and Lukas Filler. The Speaker's Bios can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/CASI-ACC-Bios

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 12:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 853225
    VIRIN: 220621-O-WQ596-641
    Filename: DOD_109148723
    Length: 01:34:27
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, CASI webinar on Taiwan and its Neighborhood, by Brendan Mulvaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    People's Republic of China (China)

    Taiwan (Taiwan)

    China
    Taiwan
    PRC

