100% Shred Policy Spot

A spot intended to bring light to the base's 100% shred policy. Intended audience is base personnel. The policy states that paper, no matter classification level, must be shredded, not just discarded. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853219
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-LD599-192
|Filename:
|DOD_109148624
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
