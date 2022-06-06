MHS GENESIS – the new, modern electronic health record that features a patient-focused Portal providing access to your medical records.
Since this is a new electronic health record, there are bound to be questions and technical issues with the system.
For technical assistance with issues accessing the Patient Portal, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact the Defense Manpower Data Center web support by calling: 800-368-3665.
This work, Technical support for MHS GENESIS, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
