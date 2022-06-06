Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technical support for MHS GENESIS

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    MHS GENESIS – the new, modern electronic health record that features a patient-focused Portal providing access to your medical records.
    Since this is a new electronic health record, there are bound to be questions and technical issues with the system.
    For technical assistance with issues accessing the Patient Portal, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact the Defense Manpower Data Center web support by calling: 800-368-3665.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 11:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 853218
    VIRIN: 220606-A-PO177-889
    Filename: DOD_109148610
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    MHS
    Tech Support
    DHA
    MHS Genesis

