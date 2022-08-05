U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Guennadi Antonov, 100th Air Refueling Wing inspector general, speaks about his family background and the importance of diversity in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 09:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853215
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-NR913-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109148567
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Personality Highlight: Lt. Col. Guennadi Antonov, by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
