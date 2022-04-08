Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    At TEC University we provide diverse training and education solutions to the total force. One of the ways we accomplish this is through the Curriculum Development program that offers guidance on how to covert instructor's teaching materials into educationally sound lesson plans to maximize educational potential. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Andrea Posey)

