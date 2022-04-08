At TEC University we provide diverse training and education solutions to the total force. One of the ways we accomplish this is through the Curriculum Development program that offers guidance on how to covert instructor's teaching materials into educationally sound lesson plans to maximize educational potential. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Andrea Posey)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 09:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|853212
|VIRIN:
|220803-Z-MT297-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109148538
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Curriculum Development, by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
