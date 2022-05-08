The 724th Air Mobility Squadron showcase their Shark Tank idea, the Base Deployment Expeditor, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The BDE is a streamlined method to find continuity folders for deployment. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 09:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853208
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-F3254-812
|Filename:
|DOD_109148483
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern Spark Competition: Base Deployment Expeditor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT