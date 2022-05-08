Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Spark Competition: Base Deployment Expeditor

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 724th Air Mobility Squadron showcase their Shark Tank idea, the Base Deployment Expeditor, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The BDE is a streamlined method to find continuity folders for deployment. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 09:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853208
    VIRIN: 220805-F-F3254-812
    Filename: DOD_109148483
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW

