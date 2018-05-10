Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water Infrastructure Upgrade CAB, 07 July 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.05.2018

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A contractor connects a hose to a drilling machine while
    working on the foundation of a water reservoir, July 7, 2022 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (Video by Henri Cambier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2018
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 04:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853190
    VIRIN: 220707-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_109148228
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Infrastructure Upgrade CAB, 07 July 2022, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TSAE
    Chievres
    StrongEurope
    water infrastructure
    StrongerTogerther

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT