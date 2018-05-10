A contractor connects a hose to a drilling machine while
working on the foundation of a water reservoir, July 7, 2022 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (Video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 04:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853190
|VIRIN:
|220707-A-HZ738-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109148228
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Infrastructure Upgrade CAB, 07 July 2022, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT