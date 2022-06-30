Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COC 39th Strat Sig Bn Hgr 1 CAB Photo, 30 June 2022

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.30.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lt. Col. Michael A. Duval incoming Commander, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion, gives a speech during 39th Strategic Signal Battalion change of command ceremony June 30, 2022 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (Video by Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 03:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853189
    VIRIN: 181005-A-HZ738-8003
    Filename: DOD_109148220
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COC 39th Strat Sig Bn Hgr 1 CAB Photo, 30 June 2022, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    StrongEurope
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    StrongerTogerther

