Col. Michael R. Kaloostian, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Commander, gives a speech during 39th Strategic Signal Battalion change of command ceremony June 30, 2022 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (Video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 03:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853186
|VIRIN:
|181005-A-HZ738-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_109148217
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COC 39th Strat Sig Bn Hgr 1 CAB Photo, 30 June 2022, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
