Lt. Col. Bonnie L. Kovatch, Allied Forces North Battalion Commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Adriana Peterson who reenlisted for the fourth time during AFNORTH USANATO Brigade Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 30, 2022. (Video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853185
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-HZ738-9005
|Filename:
|DOD_109148196
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
