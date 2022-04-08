Essential Workers: The 730th AMS fleet Services Part Two

A b-roll package of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron fleet services provide comfort items, such as water and expendables for aircrews and passengers for both military and commercial aircraft. Also, Airmen provide lavatory services making sure they stay functional and clean. These services are provided for all inbound aircraft to Yokota Air Base, Japan 24/7. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 23:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853182
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-PM645-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109148092
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
