WT1 Phillips Internment B-Roll

Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Region Hawaii conduct an internment ceremony for Navy Water Tender 1st Class Milo E. Phillips at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, August 4, 2022. Phillips was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which capsized after sustaining multiple hits from Japanese aircraft and torpedoes, causing the deaths of more than four hundred crew members on Dec. 7, 1941, at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Stewart was recently identified through DNA analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) forensic laboratory and laid to rest with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cole Yardley.)