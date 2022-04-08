Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WT1 Phillips Internment B-Roll

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cole Yardley 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Region Hawaii conduct an internment ceremony for Navy Water Tender 1st Class Milo E. Phillips at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, August 4, 2022. Phillips was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which capsized after sustaining multiple hits from Japanese aircraft and torpedoes, causing the deaths of more than four hundred crew members on Dec. 7, 1941, at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Stewart was recently identified through DNA analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) forensic laboratory and laid to rest with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cole Yardley.)

    This work, WT1 Phillips Internment B-Roll, by SrA Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW
    MIA
    Internment
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    WT1 Phillips

