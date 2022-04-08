Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fieldcraft Hostile Airmen Hit the Mat

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen learn self-protection techniques while participating in Fieldcraft Hostile (FCH) on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 4, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853174
    VIRIN: 220804-F-MI374-7001
    Filename: DOD_109147953
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fieldcraft Hostile Airmen Hit the Mat, by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    421 CTS
    Expeditionary Center
    Fieldcraft

