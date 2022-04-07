U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samantha Sanchez speaks about the upcoming Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 4, 2022. The event will be open to the public at MCBH on Aug. 13-14, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 20:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853169
|VIRIN:
|220804-M-SS016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109147917
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaneohe Bay Air Show, by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT