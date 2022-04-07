Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaneohe Bay Air Show

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samantha Sanchez speaks about the upcoming Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 4, 2022. The event will be open to the public at MCBH on Aug. 13-14, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 20:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853169
    VIRIN: 220804-M-SS016-1001
    Filename: DOD_109147917
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaneohe Bay Air Show, by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

