220723-N-HI741-0002
A spot for AFN TV and Facebook, for U.S. Sailors/SOFA Personnel, about the water safety rules as it concerns the 99 Islands Resort in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 17:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853167
|VIRIN:
|220723-N-HI741-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109147833
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 99 Islands Resort Rules and Safety Spot, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT