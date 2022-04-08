Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Center Excellence and Fort Rucker finish the final day of the "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" competition with a formal interview board conducted by the Fort Rucker Command Sergeants Major, weapon turn in, and an esprit de corps barbecue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853166
|VIRIN:
|220804-A-TT120-681
|Filename:
|DOD_109147822
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
This work, USAACE Best Warrior Competition 2022 DAY 4, by SGT Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
