    Origami in Sasebo Summer

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    220725-N-HI741-0001
    Eriko-San host Summer Origami at the MWR Library in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853165
    VIRIN: 220725-N-HI741-0001
    Filename: DOD_109147820
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Origami in Sasebo Summer, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    origami sasebo summer

