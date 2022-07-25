Origami in Sasebo Summer

220725-N-HI741-0001
Eriko-San host Summer Origami at the MWR Library in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)
|07.25.2022
|08.04.2022 17:59
|Video Productions
|853165
|220725-N-HI741-0001
|DOD_109147820
|00:01:00
|US
|0
|0
