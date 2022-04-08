U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Stillinger, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and flight control system journeyman presents his submission for this year's Spark Tank competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to Air force leaders as well as industry experts. The program connects selected service members with commercial innovators via virtual collaboration, training and networking to turn approved ideas into real-world operational improvements for the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 17:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|853158
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-LD788-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109147752
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spark Tank 2023 Staff Sgt. Alexander, by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
