U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Alabama National Guard, conduct M320 grenade launcher zero and qualification in preparation for exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 4, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint,
reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 22, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853149
|VIRIN:
|220804-A-SD031-725
|Filename:
|DOD_109147681
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll - 115th ESB, Alabama National Guard conducts M320 Grenade Launcher zero and qualification at NS 22, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT