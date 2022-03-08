U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Chapman, 27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron, command support staff non-commissioned officer in charge presents his submission for this year's Spark Tank competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to Air Force Leaders as well as industry experts. The program connects selected service members with commercial innovators via virtual collaboration, training and networking to turn approved ideas into real-world operational improvements for the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 16:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|853146
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-AP057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109147669
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spark Tank 2023 Tech. Sgt. Daniel Chapman Submission, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cannon
Spark
AFSOC
AFWERX
Spark Tank
LEAVE A COMMENT