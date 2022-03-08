U.S. Army Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wood and Spc. Stephen Watkins, M249 (squad automatic weapon) gunners, 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Alabama National Guard, conduct weapons training on the EST 2000 in preparation for exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 3, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 22, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
This work, B-Roll - 115th ESB, Alabama National Guard conducts EST 2000 training at NS 22, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
