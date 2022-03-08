Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll - 115th ESB, Alabama National Guard conducts EST 2000 training at NS 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wood and Spc. Stephen Watkins, M249 (squad automatic weapon) gunners, 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Alabama National Guard, conduct weapons training on the EST 2000 in preparation for exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 3, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 22, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853143
    VIRIN: 220803-A-SD031-326
    Filename: DOD_109147587
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - 115th ESB, Alabama National Guard conducts EST 2000 training at NS 22, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    EST 2000
    MING
    115th ESB
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT