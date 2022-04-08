President Biden Hosts a Roundtable on the Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden hosts a roundtable event with business and labor leaders to discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for families and businesses, lowers the deficit, fights inflation, lowers energy costs, and significantly bolsters domestic manufacturing.
The White House
|Date Taken:
08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 15:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|853141
|Filename:
|DOD_109147540
|Length:
00:36:16
|Location:
DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
