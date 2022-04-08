SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Next Chief of Space Operations, New COVID Vaccine, GearFit

In this week’s look around the Air Force, Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman is nominated to be the new Chief of Space Operations, a new COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for service members, and Airmen can provide feedback on armor and other gear through the GearFit application.
