    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Next Chief of Space Operations, New COVID Vaccine, GearFit

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman is nominated to be the new Chief of Space Operations, a new COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for service members, and Airmen can provide feedback on armor and other gear through the GearFit application.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853137
    VIRIN: 220804-F-JH807-1002
    Filename: DOD_109147495
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Next Chief of Space Operations, New COVID Vaccine, GearFit, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

