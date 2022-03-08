Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEART 22 Dental Team Interview - SrA Alexsis Green

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    08.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexsis Green, a dental assistant with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, conducts an interview at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 3, 2022. The HEART 22 dental team consists of dentists, dental assistants and dental hygienists. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Alexis Pentzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 13:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853130
    VIRIN: 220803-F-LE520-2003
    Filename: DOD_109147357
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 Dental Team Interview - SrA Alexsis Green, by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    dental
    Honduras
    HEART 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT