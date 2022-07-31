Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC 6 Decades In 60 Seconds

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2022

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Since 1962, the U.S. Army Materiel Command has worked tirelessly in support of the U.S. military and its allies around the globe. This proud organization, founded on the idea that the best way to serve and support the warfighter would be by bringing together the fundamental elements of the materiel enterprise under one command, continues to evolve to face the challenges of a changing world.

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    Vietnam
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Cuban Missile Crisis
    AMC 6 Decades In 60 Seconds
    DARCOM

