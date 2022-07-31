AMC 6 Decades In 60 Seconds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since 1962, the U.S. Army Materiel Command has worked tirelessly in support of the U.S. military and its allies around the globe. This proud organization, founded on the idea that the best way to serve and support the warfighter would be by bringing together the fundamental elements of the materiel enterprise under one command, continues to evolve to face the challenges of a changing world.



(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)