Spark Tank 2023 Tech. Sgt. Addison Tibe Submission

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Addison Tibe, 27th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control system noncommissioned officer in charge, presents his submission for this year's Spark Tank competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airman and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to Air Force leaders as well as industry experts. The program connects selected service members with commercial innovators via virtual collaboration, training and networking to turn approved ideas into real-world operational improvements for the Air Force.
|07.27.2022
|08.04.2022 15:21
|Newscasts
|853117
|220727-F-WW802-1001
|DOD_109147200
|00:02:50
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|0
|0
