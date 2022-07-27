Spark Tank 2023 Tech. Sgt. Addison Tibe Submission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Addison Tibe, 27th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control system noncommissioned officer in charge, presents his submission for this year's Spark Tank competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airman and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to Air Force leaders as well as industry experts. The program connects selected service members with commercial innovators via virtual collaboration, training and networking to turn approved ideas into real-world operational improvements for the Air Force.