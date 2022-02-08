In preparation for launch, the Atlas V 421 rocket rolls out vertically to the launch pad. This combined effort from space agencies and the DOD ensures the Space Force mission capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853112
|VIRIN:
|220802-F-NC038-425
|Filename:
|DOD_109147117
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ULA's Atlas V 421 Rocket Roll Out Stringer, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
