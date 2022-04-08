The U.S. Army Europe and Africa will host their Best Squad Competition 2022 from Aug. 8 - Aug. 12 at Grafenwöhr, Germany. Multiple squads representing U.S. Army units in the USAREUR-AF theatre will compete in basic and advanced Soldiering skills as a team.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853111
|VIRIN:
|220804-A-EE340-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109147113
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|GRAFENWöHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2022, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
