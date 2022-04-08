Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    08.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa will host their Best Squad Competition 2022 from Aug. 8 - Aug. 12 at Grafenwöhr, Germany. Multiple squads representing U.S. Army units in the USAREUR-AF theatre will compete in basic and advanced Soldiering skills as a team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853111
    VIRIN: 220804-A-EE340-001
    Filename: DOD_109147113
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2022, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    Strongertogether
    USAREUR-AF
    VictoryCorps
    BestSquadCompetition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT