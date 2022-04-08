Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardians Run Ops for Atlas V 421 Rocket Launch Stringer

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Space Force Guardians prepare and run operations check for ULA's Atlas V 421 Rocket Launch.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853110
    VIRIN: 220804-F-NC038-972
    Filename: DOD_109147109
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US 

    This work, Guardians Run Ops for Atlas V 421 Rocket Launch Stringer, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rocket Launch
    Guardians
    SBIRS
    SPOC
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command

