    British Army Air Corps Apache AH-64 helicopters transport through RAF Mildenhall

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.08.2022

    Video by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    British Army Air Corps Apache AH-64 helicopters belonging to the Royal Air Force were modernized in the U.S. The AH-64's were transported by a C-5 galaxy assigned to the 433rd Airlift Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, through RAF Mildenhall July 28, 2022, England. Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron helped unload the helicopters from the C-5 aircraft. The helicopters, once downloaded and reconfigured will be transported to RAF Brize Norton.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 11:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 853104
    VIRIN: 220804-F-AB266-0001
    Filename: DOD_109147013
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ENG, GB

