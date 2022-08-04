British Army Air Corps Apache AH-64 helicopters transport through RAF Mildenhall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British Army Air Corps Apache AH-64 helicopters belonging to the Royal Air Force were modernized in the U.S. The AH-64's were transported by a C-5 galaxy assigned to the 433rd Airlift Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, through RAF Mildenhall July 28, 2022, England. Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron helped unload the helicopters from the C-5 aircraft. The helicopters, once downloaded and reconfigured will be transported to RAF Brize Norton.