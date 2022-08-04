British Army Air Corps Apache AH-64 helicopters transport through RAF Mildenhall

British Army Air Corps Apache AH-64 helicopters belonging to the Royal Air Force were modernized in the U.S. The AH-64's were transported by a C-5 galaxy assigned to the 433rd Airlift Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, through RAF Mildenhall July 28, 2022, England. Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron helped unload the helicopters from the C-5 aircraft. The helicopters, once downloaded and reconfigured will be transported to RAF Brize Norton.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 11:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|853104
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-AB266-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109147013
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
