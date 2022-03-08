Nine Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers and two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 2-104th General Support Aviation battalion support wildfire response operations near Gering, Nebraska, Aug. 3, 2022. The crews are using helicopter water buckets to lift water from a local pond to help battle the Carter Canyon Wildfire. (Nebraska National Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853100
|VIRIN:
|220803-Z-A3895-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109146940
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|GERING, NE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Nebraska National Guard helps fight Carter Canyon Wildfire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
