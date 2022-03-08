Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers play basketball at Camp Kościuszko, Poland Hype Video

    POZNAN, POLAND

    08.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps play basketball at Poznan, Poland, Aug. 3, 2022. Team games like basketball encourage teamwork and fitness, bringing Soldiers together and creating friendships. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853096
    VIRIN: 220803-A-KB014-2001
    Filename: DOD_109146794
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    This work, U.S. Soldiers play basketball at Camp Kościuszko, Poland Hype Video, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    FitToFight
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

