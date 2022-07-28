Joint Combat Life Saver Class

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Sydney Salazar, a religious affairs specialist assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, performs Combat Life Saver skills, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 28, 2022. The Allied Forces North Battalion-led joint class taught combat medical skills to Airmen with the SHAPE U.S. Air Force Elements, and Soldiers assigned to four different U.S. Army units stationed in the Benelux footprint. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)