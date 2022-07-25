FASTEUR Marines conduct patrol and live-fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), conduct patrol base operations and live-fire training in Rota, Spain, July 25-27, 2022. Commander, Task Force 61/2 provides FASTEUR capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMUSEUCOM) and Africa Command (COMUSAFRICOM), and as directed by Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)