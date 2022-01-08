Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Tanabata Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of the Misawa community participated in the Tanabata Festival hosted by the Misawa Chamber of Commerce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 04:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853068
    VIRIN: 220801-N-KC128-618
    Filename: DOD_109146218
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Tanabata Festival, by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Festival
    Tanabata

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT