Protecting the Pacific Northwest

Coast Guard members explain their unique role in promoting safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the Puget Sound region. Sector Puget Sound’s vast geographic Area of Responsibility (AOR) adjacent to the Canadian border includes 10 ports and 12 counties with commercial maritime interests. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 03:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853066
|VIRIN:
|220803-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109146123
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
