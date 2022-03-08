Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protecting the Pacific Northwest

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    Coast Guard members explain their unique role in promoting safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the Puget Sound region. Sector Puget Sound’s vast geographic Area of Responsibility (AOR) adjacent to the Canadian border includes 10 ports and 12 counties with commercial maritime interests. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 03:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853066
    VIRIN: 220803-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_109146123
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: WA, US

