    Water Infrastructure Upgrades: Water Reservoir Foundations

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.01.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Contractors use a piling rig to assemble continuous flight auger piles in place for the foundations of a water reservoir, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 01, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 03:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853064
    VIRIN: 220701-A-BD610-2999
    Filename: DOD_109146119
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Infrastructure Upgrades: Water Reservoir Foundations, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Environment
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

