Non Commission Officers newly inducted recite the Creed of the NCO, the ceremony ends with the Army Song and departure of official party, during AFNORTH USANATO Brigade NCO induction ceremony, event center, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, 30 June 2022. (Video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 02:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853061
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-HZ738-9010
|Filename:
|DOD_109146057
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT