Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Naturalization Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Yokosuka

    220804-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 4, 2022) - Sailors and their spouses received their U.S. citizenship at a naturalization ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 23:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853057
    VIRIN: 220804-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109145943
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Naturalization Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY; AFN Yokosuka; Naturalization Ceremony; U.S. 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT