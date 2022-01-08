CFAY Naturalization Ceremony

220804-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 4, 2022) - Sailors and their spouses received their U.S. citizenship at a naturalization ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|08.01.2022
|08.03.2022 23:37
|Package
|853057
|220804-N-KP021-1001
|DOD_109145943
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
