Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sights and Sounds Kannonzaki Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220804-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 4, 2022) - This installment of Sights and Sounds features Kannonzaki Park located in Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 20:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 853048
    VIRIN: 220804-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109145802
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds Kannonzaki Park, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Navy
    Yokosuka
    Sights and Sounds
    Kannonzaki Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT